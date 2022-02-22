Cleanliness event held at Plaza

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Municipal Corporation and Brahma Kumaris organised a programme and peace march at the Sector 17 Plaza here on Monday to create awareness about cleanliness among citizens. Around 200 shops were covered by the team, which carried placards and banners on peace and cleanliness. Earlier, Mayor Sarabjit Kaur made everyone take an oath to contribute to the cleanliness of the surroundings. TNS

Purse snatched from nri woman

Chandigarh: An NRI woman, who had taken her child on walk in Sector 7, was targeted by a snatcher riding a motorcycle on Monday evening. Sources said the suspect sped away after snatching the victim’s purse containing a mobile phone and some documents. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The police were informed about the incident following which an investigation has been initiated. TNS

Teenager held in arms case

Chandigarh: The Operation Cell of the UT police arrested 19-year-old Kawaldeep, alias Deepak, a resident of Jind district in Haryana while possessing a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. He was nabbed at Mani Majra. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Mohali resident held with heroin

Chandigarh: The district crime cell of the UT police nabbed a Mohali resident, Ajay, while possessing 52.1 gram of heroin. The suspect was nabbed near the road separating Sector 52 and 43. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

PU prof VC of F’bad varsity

Chandigarh: Prof SK Tomar, Dean, University Instructions (DUI), Panjab University, has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, Faridabad, by Haryana Governor and varsity Chancellor Bandaru Dattatraya. Tomar has been appointed to the post for a period of three years. Having 33 years of experience, Tomar has published 119 research publications and delivered 131 extension lectures.