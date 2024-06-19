Cleanliness work: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for two hours daily

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

The UT Market Committee has announced that the Sector 26 Mandi would remain closed daily from 12 noon to 2 pm for cleanliness work. During this period, no sale or purchase activities will be allowed and no vehicle permitted to enter the mandi.

This decision has been taken in response to concerns about the continuous movement of people and vehicles, which hinders cleaning operations. Despite the best efforts of the sanitation staff, maintaining proper sanitary conditions has been challenging due to illegal encroachments by vendors and the high volume of daily traffic. Approximately 500 vehicles enter the mandi every day for the loading and unloading of goods.

The two-hour closure from 12 noon to 2 pm has been chosen as visitor arrival remains low due to prevailing heatwave during that time.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi