Clear all cheques of property tax payment by today: Chandigarh MC to banks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

The municipal corporation has asked the Lead Bank Manager, UT, to direct all banks in the city to clear all cheques of property tax payments by May 31 without fail so that benefit of statutory rebate could be granted to the assesses who paid the levy through the negotiable instrument.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said all e-Sampark centres in the city would also remain open till 8 pm on May 31 to receive property tax payments, as it was the last date to avail the rebate.

Mitra said statutory rebate of 20% on residential properties and 10% on the remaining properties was granted by the MC if all annual dues were paid by May 31.

She said it had been noticed that some cheques were not realised by May 31 due to which the benefit of statutory rebate could not be granted to some assesses and an additional penalty of 25% was also levied as per law, treating these as late payments.

