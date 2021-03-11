Clear dues in 5 days, Chandigarh Housing Board tells allottees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

In a stern warning, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has asked allottees to pay their dues within five days failing which their allotment would be cancelled.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said special efforts were made to recover the dues. A list of the pending amount was uploaded on the website. Online payment facility was made available and payment facility at all Sampark centres was also introduced. The board was yet to recover nearly Rs 50 crore from the allottees.

“The board is left with no alternative but to initiate a process for the cancellation of allotment of units whose owners have failed to clear their dues despite repeated opportunities. Once a unit is cancelled, the allottee is required to vacate it and if the Appellate Authority allows its restoration, the allottee is required to pay all pending dues, interest and revival charges also,” he said.

In March, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees. The same month, nearly Rs 8 crore was deposited and a huge amount is yet to be recovered, he said, adding that 115 allotments were cancelled during November 2019, but further action for getting the flats vacated/sealed could not be taken due to Covid-related issues.

“Most of these allottees have not yet cleared their dues and now action has been initiated for eviction/sealing of these flats after following the due process,” he said.

He said yesterday, an eviction drive was fixed at small flats in Sector 56 to seal five flats whose owners had not cleared the dues and the allotment had been cancelled. During the drive, the occupants pleaded for three-four days’ time to clear the dues and gave a written undertaking. Considering the requests, it had been decided to defer the drive for cancellation and eviction of allotment of small flats and ARHC flats for a week. Thereafter, a drive would be undertaken to cancel the allotment and evict the allottees where rent dues were over Rs 10,000. Garg urged the allottees to clear their pending dues within five days to avoid penalty interest and cancellation of their units and eviction from the flats.