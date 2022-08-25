Clear dues in 7 days, Chandigarh Housing Board warns allottees

Chandigarh, August 24
In a stern warning, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has asked allottees of 665 small flats to pay their dues within seven days, failing which their allotment will be cancelled.
Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said despite repeated reminders, a huge number of allottees of small flats had not paid their outstanding dues.
665 Erring allottees
Rs 8.4 cr Total dues
“The board is left with no alternative but to initiate the process of cancellation of allotment of units in cases where dues haven’t been paid despite repeated opportunities,” he said.
Once a unit was cancelled, the allottee would be required to vacate it and if the appellate authority allowed its restoration, the allottee would have to pay the pending dues, with interest and revival charges, he said.
Left with no option
We are left with no alternative but to initiate the process of cancellation of allotment in cases where dues haven’t been paid — Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB
In the first week of March, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees. The same month, nearly Rs 8 crore was deposited with the CHB.
Garg said a list of 665 small flats had been uploaded on the CHB website, showing outstanding dues of more than Rs 1 lakh each.
“The total dues pending against these 665 allottees amount to Rs 8.40 crore. Considering that these allottees have the highest pending dues, their allotment will be cancelled in case they fail to clear their dues within a week,” he added.
He asked the allottees to pay their dues by August 31 to avoid penalty and cancellation of units. The payments could be made at the Sampark Centre or through online mode by visiting CHB website www.chbonline.in.
Those allottees who had already paid part of the amount could deposit the dues after deducting the payments already made. For the balance amount, they would have to submit an application with a photocopy of the payment proof for reconciliation.
After verification, the CHB records would be updated.
Each owes at least Rs 1L
- In March, show-cause notices were issued to 11,641 allottees, after which Rs 8 crore was deposited with the CHB
- The board has prepared a list of 665 small flats allottees, each having minimum outstanding dues of Rs 1 lakh
