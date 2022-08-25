Clear dues in 7 days, Chandigarh Housing Board warns allottees

Small flat owners may lose allotment on default of payment, says top official

Clear dues in 7 days, Chandigarh Housing Board warns allottees

In a stern warning, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has asked allottees of 665 small flats to pay their dues within seven days, failing which their allotment will be cancelled.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

In a stern warning, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has asked allottees of 665 small flats to pay their dues within seven days, failing which their allotment will be cancelled.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said despite repeated reminders, a huge number of allottees of small flats had not paid their outstanding dues.

665 Erring allottees

Rs 8.4 cr Total dues

“The board is left with no alternative but to initiate the process of cancellation of allotment of units in cases where dues haven’t been paid despite repeated opportunities,” he said.

Once a unit was cancelled, the allottee would be required to vacate it and if the appellate authority allowed its restoration, the allottee would have to pay the pending dues, with interest and revival charges, he said.

Left with no option

We are left with no alternative but to initiate the process of cancellation of allotment in cases where dues haven’t been paid — Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB

In the first week of March, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees. The same month, nearly Rs 8 crore was deposited with the CHB.

Garg said a list of 665 small flats had been uploaded on the CHB website, showing outstanding dues of more than Rs 1 lakh each.

“The total dues pending against these 665 allottees amount to Rs 8.40 crore. Considering that these allottees have the highest pending dues, their allotment will be cancelled in case they fail to clear their dues within a week,” he added.

He asked the allottees to pay their dues by August 31 to avoid penalty and cancellation of units. The payments could be made at the Sampark Centre or through online mode by visiting CHB website www.chbonline.in.

Those allottees who had already paid part of the amount could deposit the dues after deducting the payments already made. For the balance amount, they would have to submit an application with a photocopy of the payment proof for reconciliation.

After verification, the CHB records would be updated.

Each owes at least Rs 1L

  • In March, show-cause notices were issued to 11,641 allottees, after which Rs 8 crore was deposited with the CHB
  • The board has prepared a list of 665 small flats allottees, each having minimum outstanding dues of Rs 1 lakh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Amid speculation of Ravish Kumar resigning from NDTV, news anchor clarifies

2
Chandigarh

Holistic healthcare a priority, says PM Modi at inauguration of cancer hospital in Punjab's Mohali

3
Ludhiana

Income Tax raid at 35 premises linked to Gurmail Medical Stores in Ludhiana

4
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

5
Punjab

Punjab native held for ‘forging’ fake certificate for key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

6
Nation

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

7
Nation

Mushroom farmer, who bought flight tickets for workers during 2020 lockdown, dies by suicide

8
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's brother claims she was murdered in Goa

9
Punjab

PM Modi returning without attending Ferozepur event in January unfortunate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Haryana

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 2,600-bed hospital in Haryana's Faridabad

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Top News

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...

Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba

Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba

8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...

Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed

Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed

Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...

Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; ‘she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn’t pick it up again’

Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'

Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...

2 nurses attacked with swords in Jalandhar hospital, 1 dead

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...


Cities

View All

10 years after court decree, rights activist gets relief for torture in police custody

10 years after court decree, rights activist gets relief for torture in police custody

Day after Vigilance Bureau raid at office, motor vehicle inspector grilled

Day after Akali Market demolition in Amritsar, SGPC says will rehabilitate traders

Boy abducted from Golden Temple complex, rescued

Two ASIs arrested on corruption charge

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

Cancer Hospital Unveiled: Amid thick security blanket, PM Modi keeps date with Mohali

A first: 18 freehold business units up for e-auction by Chandigarh MC

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal's house to discuss 'poaching' attempts by BJP

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

AAP govt ignored expert panel suggestions on excise policy to gain unfair advantage in Punjab polls: BJP

2 nurses attacked with swords in Jalandhar hospital, 1 dead

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Cane growers postpone mega meet at Phagwara

No headway in Rs 560-cr project to augment water supply in city

Food Safety Dept team collects milk samples

2 held with 120-gm ‘ice’, 500-gm heroin

Sikh body’s 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University, Patiala

'Disrespect' to rare Sikh literature: SGPC's 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University

e-rickshaws in disuse, Punjabi University pupils face commuting blues

Patiala: Funds not coming, work on new city bus stand delayed