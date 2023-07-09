Clear files before target, avoid action, Finance Secy tells officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

Reviewing the working of Estate Office, Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary-cum- Secretary Estates, has directed the officers to dispose of files pertaining to various services before the target dates in the public interest and also to avoid any penalty under the Right to Service Act.

Acting tough Nearly Rs 189 crore collected over past 18 months, while demand notices issued for recovery of dues… focus on ensuring timely compliance. Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary

With a vast portfolio encompassing about 55,000 properties, including residential, commercial, industrial, and various colonies throughout the city, the Estate Office recently recovered outstanding dues for leasehold or rented properties and the reclamation of previously resumed properties, he said.

A substantial revenue amounting to Rs 189 crore was collected over the past 18 months, underscoring the office’s commitment to efficient financial management, he claimed.

The Estate Office issued demand notices for the recovery of dues, he said, and added this proactive measure was essential to ensure timely compliance and facilitate a streamlined system for the property owners.

Zade said the possession of 71 (commercial, residential and institutional) resumed properties was with the Estate Office. “In a bid to address non-compliance, the Estate Office has taken a firm stance against defaulters on account of premium, ground rent, conversion charges etc of the Estate Office properties,” he said. Stringent action would be taken, including the cancellation of properties and imposition of significant penalties, to deter any disregard for dues obligations, he added.