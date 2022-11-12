Clear pending CM Window cases within week: Panchkula DC

Panchkula, November 11
Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik today presided over a meeting of officials of the Revenue Department at the Mini-Secretariat and directed them to clear the pending cases on the CM Window within a week.
On the occasion, DDPO Rajan Singla gave detailed information about the pending works of the Revenue Department.
