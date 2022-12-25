 Clear pending files by Jan 5, officials of Estate Office told : The Tribune India

Clear pending files by Jan 5, officials of Estate Office told

To keep offices open on Saturday or Sunday

Clear pending files by Jan 5, officials of Estate Office told


Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 24

Now, dilly-dallying work culture of the Estate Office will be a thing of the past. Officials have been asked to clear the backlog by January 5 and justification will be sought from those who will be responsible for the delay.

According to an order issued by Yashpal Garg, officiating Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer and Commissioner, Excise and Taxation, UT, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Assistant Estate Officers (AEOs), Joint Excise and Taxation (JETC) and other senior officers have been asked to keep the offices open on coming Saturday or Sunday and in the late evening to clear the pending files by January 5 positively.

Garg said some of the applicants met him yesterday and complained that though all formalities had been completed on their part, their files were pending with the AEO concerned for approval.

“There seems no reason to keep a file pending even for a day or two unless there are some justified/compelling circumstances. We need to clear the whole pendency through a drive to break the vicious cycle of delay and then to ensure the timely disposal of fresh matters,” said Garg.

Just for the sake of clearing the pendency, the application should not be rejected or unnecessary objections raised, he said, adding that he might call the relevant file and look into the reasons for rejection of applications. “If it is observed that rejection/objection was not desirable, then it may invite strict action against the officer concerned,” he warned.

Garg said no action would be taken for the delay that had already taken place, if the pending files were cleared by January 5. The officers concerned may send the pending files without any explanation for the delay and the same would be ignored by him, but after January 5, such opportunity may not be available and justification should be recorded on file in case of the delay being for more than three working days, he said.

In the second week of January, he may review the pending files. The ADC, AEOs and JETC are to be ready with the detail of those pending files, which were received by them till December 31, but could not be cleared before January 5, he said.

He directed that the ADC, AEOs and JETC to also review the pending files with their subordinates and ensure its disposal without any further delay.

Irked over the delay, he said a file was sent to him by one of the AEOs after keeping the same with him for more than a month. There was no additional contribution of the AEO on that file except signature to endorse the proposal which indicated that it took more than a month for him to read the acceptable proposal submitted by his subordinate.

When he asked as to why he took more than a month to simply endorse the proposal of his subordinate, the AEO admitted that there was huge rush of pending files and he was finding it difficult to timely attend them, stated Garg. “Though the particular file was cleared by me, such delays are not acceptable,” he said.

In many other files, though he had observed undue delays, the same had been cleared without raising any issue on file. “There is a possibility of a similar type of pendency with other officers also and if the senior officers are unable to ensure timely disposal of files, then they may have no moral authority to ask their subordinates for the same,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

5
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

8
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

10
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water