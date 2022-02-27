Clear sky for next few days in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

People can expect clear sky for the next few days. However, light rain is likely on March 2. Today, the city witnessed 4-mm rainfall from 8:30 am till 5:30 pm. Before 8:30 am, 1.2-mm rainfall was recorded.

The maximum temp was 18.8°C, six degrees below normal. “Temperature dropped here as hilly areas received snowfall and Punjab and Haryana witnessed hailstorm,” said Met Director Manmohan Singh.

The minimum temperature was 10.8°C, which is one degree above normal.

In the coming days, both maximum as well minimum temperature are likely to rise.

