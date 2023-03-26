 Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Rain is unlikely for the next few days. Fresh Western Disturbance is expected on March 29, but there are no likely chances of rain here so far, according to the forecast.

The Weather Department said it was likely to be a clear sky for two days, followed by partly cloudy sky for three days in the city.

The city witnessed 12.6mm rainfall from 8:30 am yesterday till 8:30 am today. From 8:30 am till 5 pm today, 1mm rainfall was recorded. This month has seen 50 mm rainfall, which is 200.6 per cent more than the normal rainfall.

The city recorded 27°C maximum temperature, three degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 16.3°C, two degrees above normal.

No major shift in the maximum as well as minimum temperature is likely in the coming days.

