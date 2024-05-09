Clients jittery after ‘fraud’ at Sialba Majri bank

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 8

Less than three months after a fraud was detected in the Bansepur branch of Axis Bank, another ‘fraud’ involving the bank manager of a cooperative bank in Sialba Majri village of Block Majri has come to the fore.

Scores of account holders flocked to the branch after bank officials informed a holder that lakhs of rupees had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account. The needle of suspicion points towards the former bank manager Jasveer Singh (50), who was transferred to the Gharuan branch; however, he has been missing from there for two months, residents said.

Around 25 account holders have been inquiring about their money for two days, along with Block Majri SHO Sunil Sharma.

Kharar DSP Dharamvir Singh said, “Around Rs 3 to 4 crore of account holders’ money had been missing. The managing director of the bank and Mohali SSP have been apprised of the matter and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Account holders outside the branch said the suspect’s activities came under scrutiny after a complaint to the bank authorities.

