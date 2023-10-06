Close call, Naura wins by eight votes, elected PUTA chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

In a photo-finish race, Amarjit Singh Naura of the Department of Biochemistry won the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections held here today.

Naura defeated his rival closet Rattan Singh by a margin of just eight votes. Of 590 members, 547 cast turned up to cast vote. Naura got 237 votes, while Rattan bagged 229. Suman Sumi won the post of vice-president, while Mritunjay Kumar was elected general secretary as he defeated Kashmir Singh by two votes.

The other winners are Surinder Pal Singh (joint secretary), Vishal Sharma (treasurer) Deepti Gupta, Gaurav Kalotra, Gautam Bahl and Nitin Arora (executive group I), Kavita Taneja, Naveen Kaushal, MC Sidhu and Navdeep Goyal (executive group II) and Anupam Bahri, Deepak Gupta, Jagjit Singh and Naresh Kumar (executive group IV), Keshav Malhotra (executive group V) and Parveen Kumar (executive group VI).

Following his victory, Naura appreciated the voters and promised to work for the welfare of the faculty. “Our team has won the elections for the sixth time. The competition was tough, which clearly guides us to work better for the fraternity. Our priority will be to take up issues related to the release of arrears as per the 7th Pay Commission and implementation of old pension scheme. The promotion of dental faculty under CAS and increments for teachers will be our immediate priorities,” said Naura. This year, the PUTA elections remained a triangular contest. Naura, Ashok Kumar and Rattan Singh were in the race for the top post.

