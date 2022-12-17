Close contest for top posts of High Court Bar Aassociation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

Advocate GBS Dhillon was leading in the elections for the post of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Aassociation (HCBA) president. The election was held today and the counting of votes continued till late evening.

Dhillon was ahead of Santokhwinder Singh Nabha. It was a close contest for the posts of vice-president and joint secretary, with the situation remaining unclear till about midnight.

The elections were conducted by a committee headed by BS Rana, senior advocate.

Parminder wins in Mohali

Mohali: Parminder Singh Toor (151) defeated Rajesh Gupta (144) and Manpreet (141) to become the president of the District Bar Association here in the elections held on Friday. Harjinder Kaur Bal (159) was elected vice-president. She defeated Sukhchain Singh Sodi (144) votes and Daljit Singh Punia (133). Harjinder Singh Dhillon (153) won the post of general secretary by defeating HS Baidwan (151) and Jarnail Singh (133).

Jagpal P’kula DBA president

Panchkula: Advocate Jagpal Singh has been elected president of the District Bar Association (DBA) here. He defeated Manoj Arora by a margin of 296 votes.

For the post of vice-president, Rohit Sharma defeated his nearest rival Sonia Gaur by 160 votes, while Saurabh Sharma defeated Udit Mehndiratta by 126 votes to win the post of secretary. Ashish Rana was elected finance secretary. He defeated Gagandeep by 288 votes.

Chief Returning Officer Anirudh Kush said 84.90 per cent voting was recorded.

Amrik Rupnagar DBA chief

Ropar: Amrik Singh Katwal has been elected president of the District Bar Association, Rupnagar. He defeated Mandeep Modgil by a margin of 70 votes in the election held here on Friday. Jaswinder Pal Singh Dher, vice-president, Gagandeep Kaur, joint secretary; Surinder Singh, cashier; and Mohinder Pal Singh, secretary, were also elected. Mohinder was elected unopposed.