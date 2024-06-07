Close shave for couple as tree falls on Sec 36 house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

A caretaker couple had a narrow escape when a big mango tree fell on the house damaging its boundary wall, terrace and kitchen in Sector 36 here. The building tilted as the tree fell on it forcing the caretakers to shift out.

Sunita Negi was in the kitchen and her husband Suraj Singh Negi was in a room when the tree fell on the house around 9.30 pm following a heavy storm on Wednesday.

“My parents live here as caretakers. The owner of the house lives abroad. I shifted them to my rented place in Kharar last night only,” said their son Amandeep.

Trees also fell at other places, affecting traffic movement and damaging cables and other structures in the city.

It rained 3.2 mm on Wednesday night. The maximum temperature today fell to 39.3°C, which is a notch above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2°C, which is four degrees below normal. The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy conditions for the next two days, but the temperature is expected to rise.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.