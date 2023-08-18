Clouds over UT's rooftop solar plant scheme

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 17

The UT Administration's ambitious plan to install rooftop solar plants across the city has hit a roadblock with the Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) failing to select a firm for the project.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) had, in January this year, granted approval for the installation of grid-connected rooftop solar plants in the city for domestic consumers by a third party under the build, operate and transfer (BOT) model. Despite this, CREST has failed to select a suitable company for the installation work.

No consensus on BOT period Eight months after JERC nod, CREST failed to select a company for project

It identified a firm in June, which proposed BOT period of 23 years, against CREST's 20

Over 1,200 applications have already been received for free-of-cost rooftop solar plants

In June, CREST had identified a company for the project, but there was no consensus over the BOT period. The firm has proposed a BOT period of 23 years, while CREST maintains that it should be 20 years. The impasse in negotiations has delayed the project.

CREST has already received more than 1,200 applications from residents for free-of-cost installation of rooftop solar plants, which aim at generating 8.5 MWp of solar power, even as this falls short of the intended target of 20 MWp.

Expressing optimism, a CREST official said discussions with the company regarding the BOT period were still on and it would yield positive results.

Under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model, the house owners will get electricity at a consistent rate of Rs 3.23 per unit. Once the BOT period concludes, the ownership of the solar plant will get transferred to the consumer at no additional cost.

Earlier, the Administration had made installation of rooftop power plants mandatory for houses measuring 500 sq yd and above. Under the new model, the house owner will have to provide nearly 500 sq ft of space for a 5kWp solar plant.

Chandigarh's solar power generation target was revised by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy from 69 MWp to 75 MWp which was to be achieved by August 15, 2023. Although progress has been made with nearly 56 MWp already generated, the UT administration aims at meeting the target by December this year.

Meanwhile, owners of 421 houses are still awaiting subsidy for installing solar plants way back in 2019. An official said the Centre had recently approved the subsidy, which would be disbursed by the end of this month.