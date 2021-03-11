CLTA-AITA championship series starts tomorrow

Chandigarh, May 6
The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) will organise CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament for U-18 boys and girls categories from May 8 to 13.
Players from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Karnataka have confirmed their participation in the tournament. The main draw sign-in will be held on May 8, while the main draw first round matches will start on May 9.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...
Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him
On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...