CLTA-AITA championship series starts tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) will organise CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament for U-18 boys and girls categories from May 8 to 13.

Players from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Karnataka have confirmed their participation in the tournament. The main draw sign-in will be held on May 8, while the main draw first round matches will start on May 9.