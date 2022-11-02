CLTA-AITA C'ship: Top seed Riya moves to quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

Top seed Riya Kaushik moved to the girls’ U-18 quarterfinals by defeating Mehakpreet Kaur in straight sets 6-1 6-2 at the ongoing CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Second seed Radha Sadhra of Chandigarh registered a comeback 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Mannat Awasthi, whereas Haryana’s Angelina Singh defeated sixth seed Rubani Kaur Sidhu 6-4, 6-4. Fourth seeded Vanya Arora ousted Ajenika Puri 6-1, 6-1 and Jyotsana Yadav outplayed Ananya Dogra 6-2, 6-1. Rhosyn William also marched ahead by defeating third seed Simran Bundela 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Sharanya Ramasubramanian registered an identical comeback win over Yana Gupta. She logged a 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Yana. In the girls’ U-14 category, top seed Ira Chadha outplayed Haryana’s Khushi Aggarwal 6-1, 6-1. Kritika Sharma defeated Florence Bhumbak and Vanshika Yadav overpowered Palak Pahal by 6-2, 6-0.

Khwahish Yadav was trailing 0-1 when Ananya Sharma conceded the march. Rasnum Kaur faced a tough resistance from Punjab’s Ekam Kaur Shergill before logging a 6-7(5), 6-2, 7-5 victory. Mannat Awasthi defeated Ditti Prajapat 6-3, 6-2 and Rhosyn outplayed Mokshika Yadav 6-1, 6-0. Ajenika Puri logged an easy 6-2, 6-4 win over Navya Singla.

Aniruddh in next round

Top seed Aniruddh Sangra, from the city, outplayed Haralam Singh without conceding a single game to march ahead in the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals. Yashasvi Balhara defeated Sumukh Marya 6-4, 6-3 and Arntya Ohlyan outplayed Love Pahal 6-0, 6-2.

In the next two matches, Yasharth Chaddha defeated Shorya Jishtu and Anuj Pal ousted Abdullah Shakir by the identical scores of 6-3, 6-2. Another local contender Arnav Bishnoi defeated Hardit Singh without conceding a single game, whereas Parth Sharma recorded a comeback 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Armaan Walia.

Ashwajit Senjam outplayed Vansh Sharma 6-0, 6-0. Top seed Gaurish Madaan booked his boys’ U-14 quarterfinals’ berth by defeating Ashish Kumar 6-1, 6-1. Haralam Singh defeated Tanishq Makhija 6-3, 6-0, Raghav Sarode defeated Kirtarth Singh 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 and Rabnoor Mann outplayed Ayaan Chandel 6-2, 6-1.

Abhinav Chaudhary defeated Prabhroop Singh Kalsi 6-2, 6-2. Sachit Thakur easily outplayed Samrath Singh Kwatra 6-0, 6-0 and Bhavesh Sharma defeated Akshpreet Singh 6-0, 6-2. Tejas Khosla ousted Sahurya Veer Balhara 6-4, 6-2.