CLTA-AITA meet: Maharashtra’s Danica Nirmal Fernando moves into quarters

Chandigarh, April 10

Maharashtra’s Danica Nirmal Fernando recorded a comeback win over eighth seed Haryana’s Dhatri Dave to march into the girls’ U-18 quarterfinals during the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament. Danica lost the first set 4-6, but bounced back strongly after a neck-to-neck fight in the second set 7-6(2). In the final set, she maintained a good composure to record a 6-4 win.

Top seed the Shagun Kumari easily defeated Haryana’s Snigdha Ruhil 6-3 6-1, while Assam’s Snigdha Patibandla defeated Tamana Walia 7-6(3) 6-1.

Mahika Khanna of Uttar Pradesh stunned third seed Shatakshika Sahayak 6-2 6-3 and Jasmine Kaur outplayed Divya Sharma 7-5 1-6 7-6(4). Maharashtra’s Sejal Gopal Bhutada easily blanked Samiksha Dabas 6-0 6-1 and Nandini Kansal defeated Miraya Agarwal 6-1 6-1, Ananya Dhankhar also moved into the next round by defeating Aadirai KA 6-3 6-3.

In the boys’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals, top seed Delhi’s Rian Sharma defeated Avaneesh Chafle 6-2 6-3 and Haryana’s Aditya Mor overpowered a tough challenge by Aryan Chauhan 5-7 6-4 7-6(8). Ashwajit Senjam easily ousted Pratyush Goel of Uttar Pradesh 6-1 6-2, while Delhi’s Ojas Mehlawat defeated Sumukh Marya 6-0 6-3. Tanussh Ghildyal survived a tough fight by Swastik Sharma by logging a 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 win, while Jatin Nain defeated Gauransh Sood 6-4 7-6(9).

Rishi Yadav also moved ahead by defeating Ronit Bhola 6-4 6-1 and Parth Deorukhakar outplayed Arntya Ohlyan 7-5 6-1.

In the boys’ U-18 doubles quarterfinals, the pair of Aryan Chauhan and Parth Deorukhakar defeated Vaibhav Singh and Aadityarraj Iyengar 6-3 6-4.

Arnav Bishoi and Keshav Dangi also stormed into the next round by defeating Akshat Dhull and Yashasvi Balhara 6-1 6-2 and Ashwajit and Armaan Walia outplayed Jatin Nain and Dhruv Kumar 7-5 7-5. Swastik Sharma and Rian easily defeated Pratyushraj Goel and Megh Maulik Patel 6-3 6-0.

In the girls’ U-18 doubles event, Shagun Kumari and Sejal Gopal Bhutada defeated Vaishnavi Singh and Shatakshika Sahayak 6-1 7-6(1). The team of Dhatri Dave and Divya Sharma defeated Danica and Saiyette 6-2 6-3. Avishi Sharma and Tamanna Walia marched into the semis by defeating Rubani Kaur Sidhu and Radha Sadhra 6-2 6-1, whereas Snigdha Patibandla and Ananya Dhankhar defeated Shrawasti Kundilya and Samiksha Dabas 6-3 6-2.

