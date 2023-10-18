CLTA-AITA Meet: Top seed Krittika Katoch enters next round

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Top seed Krittika Katoch defeated Haryana’s Aarnavi Tomar without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0 to march into the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals during the ongoing CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS7) Tennis Tournament.

Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur also advanced to the next round by defeating Nandini Kansal 6-3 6-3, while Vanshika Yadav defeated Maahira Bhatia of Uttarakhand 6-1 6-3. Aahana Bhalla easily overpowered Inayat Sharma 6-1 6-3, and Haryana’s Dishita Kumar defeated Bhavika Gulati 6-3 6-4. Mokshika Yadav also moved further by defeating Ananya Sharma 6-2 6-2 and Florence Bhumbak defeated Paayal Khangwal 6-4 5-7 6-4. Local challenger Mannat Awasthi ousted Purvi Patwa 6-3 6-0.

In the girls’ U-12 pre-quarterfinals, top seed Maahira Bhatia defeated Ryna Kaushik without conceding a single game, and Nimisha Singh defeated Jiana Chawla 6-4 6-3. Purvi Patwa advanced further by defeating Harshita Vig 6-0 6-1 and Inayat defeated Ananya Taneja 6-2 6-3. Divnoor Kaur outplayed Sharee Khera 6-4 6-2 and Tanya Bhatnagar recorded an easy 6-0 6-0 win over Aanchal C Kaur. Meera Chaudhary defeated Ibadat Sandhu 6-3 6-1 and Asees Brar outplayed Kritika Sharma 6-1 6-2.

In the boys’ U-16 category, top seed Armaan Walia moved into the quarterfinals by defeating Ojas Malhotra 6-1 6-2. Ashish Kumar recorded a comeback 4-6 7-5 6-4 win over Ayaan Chandel, and Abhinav Sangra defeated Daksh Redhu 6-0 6-0. Aarya Vaibhav Nigam defeated Devvert Kadian 6-2 6-0 and Devansh Parajuli ousted Agamjot Singh 6-2 6-2. Sachit Thakur defeated Anish Sharma 6-1 6-1 and Hardit Singh defeated Harsh Santosh Jugnale 6-3 6-4. Parmarth Kaushik also moved further by defeating Gaurish Madaan 6-4 6-3.

In the boys’ U-12 category, top seed Devansh Kamboj recorded a 6-1 6-3 win over Dhruv Khanna. Shubh Bhumbri defeated Karman Grover 6-2 6-2 and Shaurya Bisht ousted Divyam Gupta 6-2 6-4. Divyang Rasgotra defeated Aarav Saini 6-3 6-1 and Harsh Praful Nagwani easily overpowered Aarish Kapoor 6-2 6-2. Delhi’s Prabhnoor Singh defeated Ruhaan Hambiria 6-2 6-3 and Sparsh Santosh Patil defeated Yajat Vaid 6-0 6-1. Yug Raj Mahi defeated Atharv Narsinghani 6-4 7-6(2).