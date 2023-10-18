CLTA-AITA Meet: Top seed Krittika Katoch enters next round

Chandigarh, October 17
Top seed Krittika Katoch defeated Haryana’s Aarnavi Tomar without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0 to march into the girls’ U-16 quarterfinals during the ongoing CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS7) Tennis Tournament.
Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur also advanced to the next round by defeating Nandini Kansal 6-3 6-3, while Vanshika Yadav defeated Maahira Bhatia of Uttarakhand 6-1 6-3. Aahana Bhalla easily overpowered Inayat Sharma 6-1 6-3, and Haryana’s Dishita Kumar defeated Bhavika Gulati 6-3 6-4. Mokshika Yadav also moved further by defeating Ananya Sharma 6-2 6-2 and Florence Bhumbak defeated Paayal Khangwal 6-4 5-7 6-4. Local challenger Mannat Awasthi ousted Purvi Patwa 6-3 6-0.
In the girls’ U-12 pre-quarterfinals, top seed Maahira Bhatia defeated Ryna Kaushik without conceding a single game, and Nimisha Singh defeated Jiana Chawla 6-4 6-3. Purvi Patwa advanced further by defeating Harshita Vig 6-0 6-1 and Inayat defeated Ananya Taneja 6-2 6-3. Divnoor Kaur outplayed Sharee Khera 6-4 6-2 and Tanya Bhatnagar recorded an easy 6-0 6-0 win over Aanchal C Kaur. Meera Chaudhary defeated Ibadat Sandhu 6-3 6-1 and Asees Brar outplayed Kritika Sharma 6-1 6-2.
In the boys’ U-16 category, top seed Armaan Walia moved into the quarterfinals by defeating Ojas Malhotra 6-1 6-2. Ashish Kumar recorded a comeback 4-6 7-5 6-4 win over Ayaan Chandel, and Abhinav Sangra defeated Daksh Redhu 6-0 6-0. Aarya Vaibhav Nigam defeated Devvert Kadian 6-2 6-0 and Devansh Parajuli ousted Agamjot Singh 6-2 6-2. Sachit Thakur defeated Anish Sharma 6-1 6-1 and Hardit Singh defeated Harsh Santosh Jugnale 6-3 6-4. Parmarth Kaushik also moved further by defeating Gaurish Madaan 6-4 6-3.
In the boys’ U-12 category, top seed Devansh Kamboj recorded a 6-1 6-3 win over Dhruv Khanna. Shubh Bhumbri defeated Karman Grover 6-2 6-2 and Shaurya Bisht ousted Divyam Gupta 6-2 6-4. Divyang Rasgotra defeated Aarav Saini 6-3 6-1 and Harsh Praful Nagwani easily overpowered Aarish Kapoor 6-2 6-2. Delhi’s Prabhnoor Singh defeated Ruhaan Hambiria 6-2 6-3 and Sparsh Santosh Patil defeated Yajat Vaid 6-0 6-1. Yug Raj Mahi defeated Atharv Narsinghani 6-4 7-6(2).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots