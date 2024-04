CLTA-AITA MEET: Top seed Rian Sharma defeats Daksh Kapoor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Top seed Rian Sharma defeated Daksh Kapoor 6-1 6-0 to march into the boys’ U-18 final qualifying round on the opening day of the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament.

Abhinav Sangra easily overpowered Virraj Narang 7-5 7-5, while second seed Ashwajit Senjam defeated Virat Tomar 6-0 6-1. Ekamjeet Singh Cheema also moved ahead by defeating Jasraj Jagdev 6-4 6-1, and Swastik Sharma ousted Navya Yadav 7-5 6-2. Prabhsifat Singh defeated Raghav Veer Singh 6-4 6-0, and Ojas Mehlawat outplayed Samrath Kwatra 6-0 6-0. Tanussh Ghildyal also logged an identical 6-0 6-0 win over Hardit Singh. Lakshay Dahiya struggled hard before logging a 6-0 3-6 10-7 win over Romair Barham, while Avaneesh Chafle easily overpowered Abhimanyu Sagwal 6-1 6-0.

Aditya Mor defeated Avi Agarwal 6-1 6-1 and Hiren Malik overpowered Gaurish Madan 6-2 6-2. Gurbaaz Narang defeated Ahan Arora without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0, while Aarav Bhaskar was leading the second set 6-2 against Vivaan Bidasaria, when the latter conceded the match. Bidasaria had won the first set 2-6. Love Pahal defeated Ayaan Chandel 6-3 6-4 and Parmarth Kaushik defeated Tanveer Singh 6-2 5-7 14-12.

In the girls’ U-18 final qualifying round, Reet Arora defeated Aafreen Rahil 6-1 6-1. Mahika Khanna defeated Ananya Sharma and Nandini Kansal outplayed Vanshika Yadav by identical scores of 6-0 6-0. Jasmine Kaur defeated Snigdha Ruhil 6-3 6-3.

