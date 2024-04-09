CLTA-AITA meet: Varadkar moves into next round

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Saiyette Rupersh Varadkar of Maharashtra defeated Diya Darshini Vevekanandan of Tamil Nadu 6-1 7-6(9) to move into the next round of the girls’ U-18 category, during the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament.

Saiyette Rupersh Varadkar in action at CLTA stadium in Chandigarh Sector 10. Tribune photo: RAVI KUMAR

Haryana’s Snigdha Ruhil easily defeated Diva Datta of Uttar Pradesh 6-3 6-3, and Anandita Sharma of Chhattisgarh struggled hard before recording a 6-1 5-7 7-6(3) win over Avishi Sharma. Nancy Singh ousted Shauryaa Pathak 6-1 6-4, while Mansi Singh defeated Vritika Mistry 6-4 6-1. Mahika Khanna of Uttar Pradesh outplayed Shrawasti Kundilya 6-1 6-0 and Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur recorded a comeback 3-6 6-1 7-6(5) win over Reet Arora.

Local challenger Mannat Awasthi defeated Ajenika Puri 6-1 6-1, and Punjab’s Ranjhana Sangram defeated Haryana’s Avika Yadav 7-5 6-2. Nandini Kansal also moved into the next round by defeating Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati of Telangana 6-2 6-0, and Miraya Agarwal defeated Ekam Shergill 6-1 6-1. Prachi Sathish defeated Bharti Yadav without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0 and Punjab’s Priyanshi Katiyal easily overpowered Krittika Katoch 6-1 6-2.

Rian continues to win

Top seed Delhi’s Rian Sharma continued his winning run as he defeated Tanmay Tomar 6-1 6-2. Local contender Love Pahal also recorded an identical win over Abhay Balhara, while Avaneesh Chafle defeated Abhinav Sagnra 6-1 6-1. Praneel Sharma ousted Ayan Dhaiya 6-2 6-1 and Aditya Mor easily overpowered Dhruv Kumar 6-3 6-3, and Sachit Thakur blanked Amrat Chaudhary 6-0 6-0. Sahil Dhillon defeated Vrishin Awasthi 6-3 7-5, Aryan Chauhan ousted Tanishq Jood 6-3 6-4 and Ashwajit Senjam easily blanked Samardeep Jatain 6-0 6-0.

Gaurish Madaan also recorded an easy 6-0 6-0 win over Ashish Kumar, while Vaibhav Singh defeated Mahavir Modi 6-2 6-3. Pratyush Goel blanked Anuj Pal 6-0 6-3 and Armaan Walia outplayed Parmarth Kaushik 6-0 6-0. Ojas Mehlawat moved ahead by defeating Gurbaaz Narang 7-5 6-4 and Punjab’s Sumukh Marya defeated Shorya Jishtu 6-0 6-2. Yashasvi Balhara easily defeated Samrath Kwatra 6-1 6-1 and Chandigarh’s Arnav Bishnoi outplayed Shaurya Balhara 6-2 6-1.

While Tanussh Ghildyal recorded an easy 6-2 6-0 win over Aadityarraj Iyengar, Maharatsra Fatehyab Singh face some resistance from Aryaveer Sharma before recording a 3-6 6-4 7-5 victory. Swastik Sharma defeated Keshav Dangi 7-5 6-3 and Gauransh Sood easily blanked Jahaan Jolly 6-0 6-0.

In Boys' U-18, Himanish Brinda bt Yash Rana 6-2 6-2, Shreyas Dogial bt Ishant Sharma 7-5 6-2, Jatin Nain bt Daksh Prem Singh Rajpurohit 6-1 6-0, Akshat Dhull bt Megh Maulik Patel 6-3 6-2, Rishi Yadav bt Advit Tiwari 6-2 0-6 6-3.

