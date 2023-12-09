CLTA-AITA national series from December 11

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association is set to organise the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament for the under-18 category for both boys and girls from December 11 to 16. The qualifying matches for this event are to be played on December 9. A total of 16 players have signed up for the qualifying matches. All the players who signed up for the boys’ category qualifying matches have moved on to the main draw while in the girls’ final qualifying round matches are set to be played at CLTA Complex in Sector 10 on December 9.