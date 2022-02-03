CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Meet: Top seeds Michael, Harnoor in semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Top seed Karnataka’s Michael Jason David overpowered Haryana’s Aryan Chauhan 6-1, 6-2 to qualify for the boys’ U-18 semifinal round in the ongoing CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament. Delhi’s Harsh Fogaat defeated Maharashtra’s Jay Prakash Pawar 6-2, 6-3, Punjab’s Aryan Arora ousted Lakshya Gupta 6-1, 6-1 and Jay Kedar Dixit blanked Svarmanyu Singh 6-1, 6-2 in other quarterfinal matches.

In the girls’ U-18 quarterfinals, top seed Punjab’s Harnoor Kaur Sidhu toppled local contender Sia Mahajan 6-4, 6-2. Fourth seed Tamanna Panwar was playing at par (1-1) against Punjab’s Gursimrat Kaur before the latter conceded the match. Maharashtra’s Anandi Pravin Kumar Bhutada defeated sixth seed Isheeta Midha 6-0, 6-2 and second seed Riya Kaushik thrashed Diva Datta 6-1, 6-0.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ U-18 doubles semifinals, the pair of David and Arora defeated Rajeshwar Reddy Patlolla and Jay Kedar Dixit 4-6, 6-4, 10-7. Fogaat and Aditya Rathi defeated Bhavya Singhmar and Aditya Chauhan 7-6 (5), 6-2. Suhani Sabharwal and Sia Mahajan won the girls’ U-18 doubles semifinal match against Diva Datta and Harnoor 6-2, 6-4.