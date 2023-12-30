CLTA meet from January 1 to 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

An international tennis meet — J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament for Boys and Girls Under-18 years –— will be conducted by the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) at Sector 10 from January 1 to 6, 2024.

The qualifying matches for this event will be played on December 30 and 31. Highly ranked boys and girls from 20 countries are participating in this tournament. These countries are Australia, Canada, China, Croatia, France, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Romania, Singapore, Switzerland, Taipei, Thailand, US and India.

The tournament will provide an opportunity to young players in the country, especially trainees in CLTA’s Junior Development Programme to prove their mettle in a world-class competition.