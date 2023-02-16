CLTA meet: Top seed Gaurish in semifinals

Chandigarh, February 15
Top seed Gaurish Madaan faced a tough resistance from Aarav Bishnoi before confirming his berth in the boys’ U-14 semifinals of the ongoing CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.
Madaan won the first set 6-2, but Bishnoi bounced back in the second by logging a 4-6 win. In the final set, Madaan registered a 6-2 win to move ahead in the championship.
Sixth seed Ayaan Chandel defeated Kanwar Singh Sethi 7-6(6) 6-3 and fourth seed Aarav Bhaskar recorded a comeback win of 2-6 6-4 6-1 over Harmahir Singh Harika. Second seed Sangram Bhadury defeated Smarth Kwatra 6-0 6-1.
In the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, Bishnoi defeated Anant Gupta 6-1 6-0 and Parmarth Kaushik ousted Satvik Singla 7-5 6-2. Armaan Walia loged an easy win of 6-4 6-4 over Aryan Jolly and Sumukh Marya defeated Abhinav Sangra 6-1 6-3.
In the girls’ U-18 category, top seed Isheeta Midha defeated Ekam Kuar Shergill 6-2 6-2. Vanya Arora also marched ahead by defeating Sidhak Kaur 6-4 6-1 and Mannat Awasthi struggled a bit before logging a 6-4 1-6 6-4 win over Vanshika Yadav.
Reet Arora defeated Dakshanasree SR 6-2 6-3. Top seed Jasmine Kaur also marched into the girls’ U-14 semis by defeating Dakshanasree 6-0 6-1. Ananya Sharma defeated Ekam Kaur Shergill 6-0 6-1 and third seed Vanshika Yadav ousted Japji Kaur Badohal 6-2 6-1. Second seed Reet Arora defeated Aaradhya Tandon 6-1 6-0.
Results (doubles semis)
Boys’ U-14: Sangram/Gaurish beat Yatharth/Aarav 6-2 6-1 and Ribhav/ Ayaan defeat Abhayveer/Samrath 6-1 6-4.
Boys’ U-18: Sumukh/Armaan beat Satvik/Arnav 6-2 4-6 10-8 and Yashasvi/Shorya beat Aarya/Abhinav 6-3 5-7 10-3.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party
Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by Gehlot who s...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...
Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...