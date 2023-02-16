CLTA meet: Top seed Gaurish in semifinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

Top seed Gaurish Madaan faced a tough resistance from Aarav Bishnoi before confirming his berth in the boys’ U-14 semifinals of the ongoing CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Madaan won the first set 6-2, but Bishnoi bounced back in the second by logging a 4-6 win. In the final set, Madaan registered a 6-2 win to move ahead in the championship.

Sixth seed Ayaan Chandel defeated Kanwar Singh Sethi 7-6(6) 6-3 and fourth seed Aarav Bhaskar recorded a comeback win of 2-6 6-4 6-1 over Harmahir Singh Harika. Second seed Sangram Bhadury defeated Smarth Kwatra 6-0 6-1.

In the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, Bishnoi defeated Anant Gupta 6-1 6-0 and Parmarth Kaushik ousted Satvik Singla 7-5 6-2. Armaan Walia loged an easy win of 6-4 6-4 over Aryan Jolly and Sumukh Marya defeated Abhinav Sangra 6-1 6-3.

In the girls’ U-18 category, top seed Isheeta Midha defeated Ekam Kuar Shergill 6-2 6-2. Vanya Arora also marched ahead by defeating Sidhak Kaur 6-4 6-1 and Mannat Awasthi struggled a bit before logging a 6-4 1-6 6-4 win over Vanshika Yadav.

Reet Arora defeated Dakshanasree SR 6-2 6-3. Top seed Jasmine Kaur also marched into the girls’ U-14 semis by defeating Dakshanasree 6-0 6-1. Ananya Sharma defeated Ekam Kaur Shergill 6-0 6-1 and third seed Vanshika Yadav ousted Japji Kaur Badohal 6-2 6-1. Second seed Reet Arora defeated Aaradhya Tandon 6-1 6-0.

Results (doubles semis)

Boys’ U-14: Sangram/Gaurish beat Yatharth/Aarav 6-2 6-1 and Ribhav/ Ayaan defeat Abhayveer/Samrath 6-1 6-4.

Boys’ U-18: Sumukh/Armaan beat Satvik/Arnav 6-2 4-6 10-8 and Yashasvi/Shorya beat Aarya/Abhinav 6-3 5-7 10-3.