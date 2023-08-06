CLTA VP bags 2 gold medals in world meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

City’s SM Sharma, retired Director General of Police and vice-president, Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA), claimed twin gold medals in the men’s singles (70+) and men’s doubles (60+) events during the World Police and Fire Games at Winnipeg (Canada).

In the singles semifinal, Sharma defeated Hungarian challenger Jozsef Juhasz in straight sets 6-1 6-1, while in the finals he overpowered the challenge of Indian player Sastry Krishnamurthy 3-0. Krishnamurthy developed cramps during the game and had to concede the match.

In the men’s doubles final, Sharma and Srinivas Reddy defeated American pair of Robert Schaffner and Victor Beard in straight sets 6-1 6-2.

Sharma achieved this feat for the third consecutive year in the World Police and Fire Games. He had won two gold medals in Chengdu (China) in 2019 and at Rotterdam (Netherlands) last year.

