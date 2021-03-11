Club owner arrested for loud music

Ex-Union Minister’s grandson released on bail late at night

The entrance to Kakuna Bar at Sector 7-C, Chandigarh.

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 13

Owner of the Kakuna club in Sector 7, who is a grandson of senior AAP leader and former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan, along with its general manager, was arrested and later granted bail for allegedly playing loud music beyond the prescribed limit, under Section 61 of the Punjab Police (PP) Act, 2007, last night.

The club owner, Yuvraj Gulati (25), a resident of Sector 18-C, who is the son of Dhawan’s daughter, and general manager Zaid Khan (43), a resident of Mani Majra, had failed to show the documents for permission to play loud music late at night.

It’s harassment

They are unnecessarily harassing my grandson. He has put up meters

at the club to check the noise level. —Harmohan Dhawan, Ex-Union Minister

Will keep strict vigil

In the coming days, we are going to strictly enforce the timings and ensure the norms are followed. We will keep a strict vigil. —Nitish Singla, SDM (East)

A committee, constituted by Nitish Singla, SDM (East) under Section 139 of the CrPC, seized the musical equipment of the club after an inspection team found loud music being played beyond the permissible limit at the club. “We carried out an inspection around 1:30 pm. We found loud music being played beyond the prescribed limit. The committee seized the musical instruments even as there was resistance. The visitors were asked to leave the place as the proceedings were carried out,” the SDM told Chandigarh Tribune. “We are going to regulate the playing of music at all night clubs. In the coming days, we will strictly enforce the timings and ensure the norms are followed. We will keep a strict vigil,” added the SDM.

Meanwhile, Dhawan said, “They are unnecessarily harassing my grandson. He has put up meters at the club to check the noise level. The authorities should point out the discrepancies and he will remove them. There are many clubs being run all over in Sector 7 and 26.”

Many residents of Sector 7 had complained of inconvenience caused to them due to loud music. Chandigarh Tribune had also highlighted the matter in these columns this week. The officials concerned said on the basis of the representations made by the local residents as well as on the grounds of violations of the guidelines issued by the Court, the SDM (East) had asked three night clubs, namely Vault, Grapho and Kakuna, to desist from playing music at a high volume, which caused inconvenience to the residents.

A committee, comprising the Tehsildar (East), a scientist of the Pollution Control Board and the Sector 26 SHO, was constituted to check noise pollution in clubs, restaurants or bars in that area. The panel remains functional from 6 pm to 12 noon daily. Aggrieved persons could contact its members personally or on the mobile phone to lodge their complaints.

