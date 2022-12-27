Club workers attacked by miscreants, one hurt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

Unidentified miscreants carrying sharp weapons and sticks attacked staff, including women, of a Sector 7 club, leaving one injured on Sunday evening. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed outside the club.

Sources said three women staff members of ‘Grapho 07’ were standing outside the club when they saw over a dozen armed miscreants attacking some persons outside a nearby club.

In the meantime, one of the persons being chased by the armed miscreants tried to enter their club. The women staff stopped him and tried to intervene, following which the miscreants allegedly misbehaved and manhandled them.

A woman worker said one of the suspects tried to hit her with a knife, but bar manager Raj came to her rescue and suffered a blunt hand injury.

The suspects threw stones towards the club before fleeing the scene. The police were informed and an investigation was initiated at the Sector 26 police station.

“More than a dozen miscreants charged at us. Since our club was not open at the time, there were no bouncers present there," said a woman employee present outside the club at the time of incident.

Incidents of brawls outside Sector 7 and 26 clubs have been reported in the recent past. A college student was attacked outside a Sector 26 club on December 18. Miscreants also smashed a windowpane of his car.

