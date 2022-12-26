CM confers state-level award on Digital Media Section of DIPRL

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 25

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conferred a state-level award on the Digital Media Section of the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages (DIPRL), during a state-level programme. The programme was organised on the occasion of Good Governance Day in Panchkula today.

The award was given for playing a remarkable role in disseminating government schemes and curbing fake news through ‘Fact Check Accounts’. Digital Media Section in-charge (Information and Public Relations Officer) Aditya Chaudhary and assistant manager, Arvind Kumar received the award from the Chief Minister.

The Digital Media Section has been set up by the DIPRL to spread essential information related to the government, latest schemes and notifications among the people on time through an effective and authentic medium. The Digital Media Section is working under the leadership of the CM and the Principal Secretary, DIPRL, Anurag Agarwal, and Director General, DIPRL, Dr Amit Kumar Agrawal.

The Digital Media Section has an impressive presence on 11 major social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The section keeps a check on fake news and information and responds promptly through its ‘Fact Check Accounts’.

