‘CM Di Yogshala’ posters, boards dot Mohali roads, raise eyebrows

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 19

Posters of “CM di Yogshala” to be held on June 20 in Jalandhar have dotted roads here.

A large number of posters and flex boards have been put up on the road separating Sector 78 and 79 leading to the district AAP office, said local residents. These posters have raised eyebrows and also evoked criticism from the Opposition. Questions are being raised over the proprietary of the campaign being run on power poles and dividers in an alleged violation of traffic rules, posing a potential threat to road users.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Navjot Kaur said, “The state government has taken permission for putting up posters and flex boards on the designated sites of the MC and also paid the fee for it. There are roughly 30-35 sites of the MC that are available for such campaigns.”

On whether posters and flex boards can be put up on street light poles and erected on road dividers, including the airport road, Sector 78-79 stretch and others, officials said, “We will have to check. It happens sometimes whenever there are major functions.”

The Punjab Government, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, will hold the function, “CM Di Yogshala” on the PAP ground in Jalandhar on June 20.