CM flying squad inspects Panchkula hospital

Panchkula, June 27

A team of the Haryana CM’s flying squad today visited the Government Hospital in Sector 6 here and checked the OPD, availability of ambulances and attendance of staff.

Sources said 653 staff members, including pharmacists, doctors, assistants and peons, of the hospital and the Civil Surgeon’s office were found present. Two staff members had not marked their biometric attendance.

The team reached the premises around 9.30 am and checked the biometric attendance of employees. The team had brought along details of sanctioned posts. The team members collected the documents regarding leave of employees.

They interacted with patients in the OPD. The team checked the mechanism, equipment and working of ambulances and their call and response time.

Officials said the hospital had eight patient treatment vehicles, two advanced life support ambulances and 13 basic life support ambulances. — TNS

Doc found absent

Hitender Kumar, a member of the flying squad, said they primarily checked the availability of ambulances on the hospital premises. "We checked the condition, availability and functioning of the ambulances. Action will be initiated on the basis of lapses. One of the doctors was found absent from duty. A syringe pump was found missing in one of the ambulances. The complete data collected from the premises will be sent to the state government."

