CM flying squad nabs man posing as DSP

Panchkula, April 5
The Panchkula unit of CM flying squad today arrested a man for duping job aspirants in the name of getting them placed in Haryana Police fraudulently.
The suspect, identified as Ravinder, was arrested at the Gurjar Bhawan in Sector 10.
Police officials said the squad had a tip-off that the imposter had kept over 11 persons at the bhawan on an assurance of getting them recruited in the Haryana Police and the Department of Home Guards and Civil Defence.
Officials said the main suspect, Ravinder, had been cheating youths while claiming that he was a DSP in the CID, Panchkula. He changed his identity and posed as a different official at other times and assured to get the youths placed as Home Guards, constables, sub-inspectors, etc.
Cops nabbed him today. Various documents were recovered from him. The police said he had provided fake joining letters, police dress and funds in the name of salaries to some youths in order to dupe them of larger sums of money. A case has been registered at the Sector 5 police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath
Promises to stop ‘weaponisation’ of agencies | Pledges 50% j...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC