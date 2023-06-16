CM meets Puri, seeks 'smart city' tag for Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 15

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today met Union Housing and Development Minister Hardeep Puri in New Delhi and demanded that Mohali be made a ‘smart city’.

Mann said most departments of the state government had their head offices in Mohali due to which it was the need of hour to include it in the Smart City Project for its holistic and planned growth.

Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar, Dera Bassi, and Kurali have witnessed a lot of growth with the opening of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport and the presence of various national-level institutions, educational institutes, townships and industries. Mann said Mohali needed special funding to support planned growth and infrastructure development.

Hardeep Puri tweeted, “I explained to him that 100 Smart Cities were selected through a two-stage competitive process. States were free to develop more cities following this model.”

On March 2, Punjab BJP vice-president and former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had asked Puri to announce Mohali as a ‘smart city’.

During a meeting with the Union Minister at Delhi, Sidhu had said Mohali had been constantly expanding as a city and had advanced infrastructure, adding that it was one of the important cities of Punjab and also a part of the tricity.