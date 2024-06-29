CM Saini holds meeting ahead of HM Amit Shah’s visit to Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 28

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting of the party’s state executive body ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city. The Home Minister is set to meet the party’s 4,500 workers, including state, district and mandal office bearers, former and serving MPs and MLAs, among others, on Saturday. Saini discussed the party’s preparations for the event and also issued various directions to party leaders.

CM Saini said the Congress has spread lies in the general election that have been exposed in front of the public. He said the Congress would contest the elections with new lies and deceive the public in an attempt to confuse the voters, and he sought the party workers to work vigorously against them.

Interestingly, this would be the Shah’s first visit to the city before the party begins its election campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections. Before becoming the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda paid a visit to campaign for MP candidate Banto Kataria in the General Election. Kataria garnered ample votes from the Panchkula and Kalka assembly segments; however, she lost the election to Congress’ Varun Chaudhary. Saini said all preparations for the party’s state executive meeting to be held on Saturday have been completed. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend the meeting; therefore, security arrangements have been tightened.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #Nayab Singh Saini #Panchkula