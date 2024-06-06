COA faction asks sporting units to pay affiliation fee

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 5

One of the factions of the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) has issued a circular to the local sports associations asking them to submit the annual affiliation fee.

This has come at the time when authority over the COA is being claimed by two factions. This faction has asked the units to submit their annual affiliation fee of Rs 1,000 within 15 days. “Presidents and secretaries of all the affiliated units of the COA are requested to deposit the annual affiliation fee directly in the COA’s account under intimation to the undersigned within 15 days,” read the circular. The circular has been signed by the self-proclaimed secretary of the COA.

Notably, last month, both factions held parallel meetings to showcase strength. And, one had also decided to open a new back account. Last November, the COA office-bearers said they had elected the new house by toppling the previous office.

However, last month, rift emerged in the newly formed house after the treasurer joined the other faction. The main reason behind the rift emerged to be issuing of notices to certain associations, which were accused of not following the National Sports Code. However, it was from these accused organisations’ support, that the new house came to power in November.

“While one faction is planning to open a bank account, the other group is already operating one under the same name and is also asking for the affiliation fee. The true nature of the COA is to conduct sporting events and develop sports. However, in Chandigarh, some power-hungry people are just promoting politics,” said a disgruntled coach, seeking anonymity. Meanwhile, a representative of a local unit has also written a letter to the other faction alleging misuse of his name as one of their office-bearers in its circular seeking the annual fee.

No state games in past 18 years

The COA has not conducted state games for 18 years now and had approved participation of local teams in the past few National Games without conducting the state event. Those units, which participated in the National Games, were assured of reimbursement of their expenses — which is still awaited.

