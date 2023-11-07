Cobalt therapy unit, millet clinic inaugurated at GMCH

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday inaugurated three state-of-the-art healthcare facilities at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh.

A new cobalt therapy unit has been established at Block D of the hospital to provide radiation therapy to cancer patients. It employs gamma rays emitted from a radioactive isotope, cobalt-60, to target and destroy cancer cells. Cobalt therapy units were widely used before modern linear accelerators became more prevalent. It is cost-effective and efficient for cancer treatment, particularly in areas with limited resources or infrastructure for advanced radiation therapy.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Government of India introduced Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) to provide comprehensive healthcare services to people. A new Ayushman Bharat kiosk has been set up at Block B of the medical facility to offer patients access to healthcare services, facilitate appointments, provide people with information on health insurance and government health schemes and act as a resource for various health-related queries.

An evidence-based millet clinic is coming up at the same block of the hospital. It is a healthcare initiative centered around promoting the consumption and benefits of millets, a group of highly nutritious grains that have gained attention for their health benefits. Millets are gluten-free, rich in nutrients and have a low glycemic index. The clinic is designed to provide evidence-based information and consultations to patients to help them incorporate millets into their diet. It emphasizes evidence-backed information to guide individuals on the advantages of incorporating millets into their dietary habits.

“The introduction of these facilities marks a significant step towards offering comprehensive healthcare services to the city residents, noted GMCH Director-Principal Jasbinder Kaur.

