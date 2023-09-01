Cocaine case: Nigerian national’s aide arrested

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 31

The police arrested Nigerian Frank’s another associate with 25 gm of cocaine and Rs 44,500 drug money today.

The suspect has been identified as Deepak of Dhakoli.

It is also pertinent to mention here that an interstate drug supplier, Frank, was also wanted in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Pinjore police station. The Zirakpur police had nabbed him in a drug case and recovered cocaine in commercial quantity.

On August 29, the police had claimed to have busted an interstate drug module by arresting four of its members.

Cops had stated that they had received a tip-off about three persons, identified as Nitish Bishnoi of Hisar, presently residing at Panchkula, Saleem and Abhijeet Dhiman of Baltana, actively engaged in drug peddling on a large scale in the tricity area. DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar and other officials had nabbed them while they were entering Dhakoli from Haryana on August 25. The police had recovered 21-gm cocaine, a .32-calibre pistol with two cartridges and Rs 60,000 drug money from them.

Frank, a high-scale drug supplier to nearby states, used to hand over cocaine to the suspects at the Hollywood crossing, Karnal, and the latter used to sell it further. By using backward linkages, the team had arrested Frank.

So far, the police have recovered a total of 117 gm cocaine, a .32-calibre pistol and Rs 1,04,500 as drug money in the case.

