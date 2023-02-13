Col CK Nayudu Trophy: 5-wickt haul by Paras, Chandigarh restrict Goa to 226

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

A five-wicket haul by left-arm spinner Paras helped UT lads bundle out Goa for 226 runs in the last league match of Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the cricket stadium in Sector 16 here today. In reply, Chandigarh scored 41 runs at the loss of one wicket at the end of the first day’s play.

Chandigarh skipper Arjun Azad won the toss and decided to field first. The decision went in their favour. Rohit Dhanda took a couple of wickets to provide a dream start to the hosts. He sent Shivam Amonkar (6) and Manthan Kutkar (0) back to the pavilion. At the other end, Karan Sharma supported Rohit well and bowled out Rahul Mehta (15). The visitors’ score was 22/3.

Kashyap Balke, along with new batter skipper Deepraj Gaonkar, strengthened the team with a 67-run partnership as both steered the score to 89. Paras ended this dangerous-looking partnership when he took the wicket of Balke (25). Skipper Gaonkar once again boosted the team by sharing a 47-run partnership with new batter Vasu Tiwari. Later, Vasu fell short of Dhanda’s throw as he scored 14 and left half of his side at 136.

Thereafter, no batter could support Gaonkar. Paras sent back Manish Kakode (1) with 148/6 on the board. Chiragveer Dhindsa dismissed Keith Pintu (10) followed by demolition led by Paras. He wrapped up tailenders Heramb Parab (2) and SA Mishra (0) and also marked the end of a valiant inning of Gaonkar, who scored 138 off 64 balls with the help of 20 boundaries and a six.

Paras (5/57) had the maximum share of wickets followed by Rohit Dhanda (2/40). Karan Sharma, Chiragveer Dhindsa shared a wicket each.

In reply, Heramb Parab gave a massive blow to the hosts by dismissing their opener Pardeep Yadav (LBW) on the very first ball of the innings, but the unbeaten batters Harnoor Singh (16) and skipper Arjun Azad (25) finished the day at 41/1.