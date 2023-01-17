Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Pardeep Yadav score ton against Bihar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 16

Fine centuries by Chandigarh openers Harnoor Singh Pannu and Pardeep Yadav helped Chandigarh to gain a 77-run lead over hosts Bihar at the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy match played in Patna. Pannu scored an unbeaten 182 runs while Yadav contributed 117 runs to the tally to help the side post 382/3 at the draw of the stumps.

Chasing Bihar’s first innings total of 305 runs, the Chandigarh openers gave a desired start to the team. The duo raised a 205-run partnership off 243 balls before Himanshu Singh accounted for Yadav. He scored 117 off 131balls, studded with 11 boundaries and three sixes.

Meanwhile, Pannu, who was the member of the Under-19 World Cup champion team, continued to trouble the hosts bowler. Skipper Arjun Azad (5) failed to deliver this time and the side was reduced to 213/2. Thereafter, Pannu along with Ayush Sikka added raised another important partnership of 79 runs to take the score to 292. Sikka was nine-run short of competing his half-century, when he was stumped by Sraman Nigrodh off Ankit Raj at 41 off 64 balls, with four boundaries and one six.

At this moment, Mayank Sidhu joined Pannu and the duo raised another important 90-run unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket. Sidhu scored 28 off 50 balls, with three boundaries, while Pannu was playing at 187 off 227 balls, with 19 boundaries and three sixes, before the draw of the stumps.

Earlier, the Bihar lads added 12 runs to their overnight score of 293/7 and were reduced to 305. Mandeep Singh (5/54) remained the main wicket taker for the bowling side, while Neel claimed 3/59 and Mohamed Asad accounted for 2/40. Paramjit (115 off 174 balls, including20 boundaries) was the main scorer for the hosts.