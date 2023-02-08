 Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Harnoor Singh’s double ton boosts Chandigarh’s innings : The Tribune India

Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Harnoor Singh’s double ton boosts Chandigarh’s innings

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Opener Harnoor Singh’s double ton helped Chandigarh put up a fight against Maharashtra on the third day of the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. Harnoor scored 201 runs to help Chandigarh score 421 runs in reply to Maharashtra’s 415.

At the draw of the stumps, the visitors scored 17 for no loss to claim an 11-run lead.

Resuming their innings from the overnight score of 189/3, Chandigarh openers Harnoor and Neel started the day. However, the hosts received an early jolt after Neel was caught by AA Porwal off AS Thenge. AA Kumar joined Harnoor and supported the latter to play a stable innings. Kumar faced 62 balls to help Harnoor settle on the crease.

The duo raised 44-run partnership for the 5th wicket, before Sohan Jamle accounted for Kumar (12 runs, including one boundary). He was caught by Porwal on the team’s total of 251/5. The hosts again got a major push as Mayank Sidhu supported Harnoor to raise another 66-run important partnership. The duo pushed the total to 315 runs, when Porwal caught Sidhu off Thenge for 26 off 50 balls, with two boundaries.

Yuvraj Choudhary joined Harnoor, who once again got a major support as the duo raised 59-run partnership for the 7th wicket. Choudhary was playing well, but a loose shot off AR Nishad cost him his wicket. He posted 25 off 54 balls, with three boundaries, at the team’s total of 374/7. Paras joined Harnoor and the latter completed his double ton in a 25-run partnership. Harnoor, who was playing at 201 off 344 balls, studded with 20 boundaries and one six, become the victim of Porwal’s excellent fielding. He was caught by Porwal off Aditya Daware at the team’s total of 398 runs.

Paras (15 off 37 balls, with two boundaries) was the next to go after being trapped LBW by Thenge, while Rohit Danda (19 off 21 balls, with one boundary and one six) fell prey to Jamale. Mandeep Singh (1) remained unbeaten for Chandigarh. Thenge (3/89) and Nishad (3/107) remained the main performers for the bowling side, while Daware (2/93) and Jamale (2/37) were the other performers.

On Monday, Maharashtra’s Digvijay Patil came up with a timely ton to help the visitors score 415 runs. Patil contributed 140 off 231 balls, studded with 20 boundaries, before being trapped LBW by Choudhary.

