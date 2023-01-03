Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Kshitij Patel, Aarya Desai trouble Chandigarh bowlers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Trouble continued for Chandigarh lads as Gujarat skipper Kshitij Patel raised a 323-run partnership, along with Aarya Desai, to help the hosts gain commanding position, during the second day’s play of the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’, Motera.

Patel posted 198 runs and Desai contributed 185 runs to help Gujarat score 528/8 at the draw of stumps today. Resuming from their overnight total of 151/3, the side went on to add 377 runs on the second day.

The overnight unbeaten pair of Patel and Desai led the charge and bravely handled Chandigarh’s attack to put the side in a win-win situation. The duo raised a 323-run partnership before Chandigarh spinner accounted for Desai. The middle-order batsman posted 185 off 223 balls, studded with 19 boundaries and seven sixes. The skipper was then joined by LM Kocher (12) and the duo added 12 runs to the total before Yuvraj Choudhary bagged the second wicket of the innings.

Thereafter, Sunpreet Bagga and Patel raised another fruitful partnership of 79 runs to trouble the Chandigarh bowlers. Patel was just two-run short of scoring a double ton when Mohammed Ashad claimed his wicket. The skipper posted 198 off 250 balls, including 19 boundaries and one six.

After claiming Patel’s wicket, Ashad helped Chandigarh to make a comeback in the match. The spinner accounted for Hemang Patel (0) and caught Vishal B Jayswal (15) short of crease. However, Bagga scored an unbeaten 66 off 119 balls, with eight boundaries. Bagga, along with SM Prajapati (11), remained unbeaten at the drawn of the stumps. Ashad claimed 2/33 for the bowling side, while Choudhary accounted 2/146. Neel, Paras and C Dhindsa claimed one wicket each.