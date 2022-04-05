College Development Council panel formed by Panjab University

Chandigarh, April 4
Panjab University has constituted Standing Committee of College Development Council for the term from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2023.
Besides ex-officio posts, officials including, Dr Prashant Kumar Gautam, University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management, Panjab University; Jagdeep Kumar, Khalsa College Garhdiwala, Hoshiarpur; Dr Neeru Malik, Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36; Principal RS Jhanji, AS College, Khanna; Prof Ravi Inder Singh, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana; Prof Ashok Kumar, Department of Hindi, Panjab University; Principal Arvinder Singh Bhalla, Gujjrawala Guru Nanak College, Ludhiana; Dr Inderpal Singh Sidhu, SGGS College, Sector 26; Principal Surinder Singh Sangha, Dashmesh Girls College, Badal (Sri Muktsar Sahib); Dr Neena Seth Pajni, Gobindgarh Public College, Alour, Khanna, Ludhiana; Dr Amit Joshi, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26; Dr Tarlok Bandhu, Khalsa College of Education, Sri Muktsar Sahib; Dr Priyatosh Sharma, Department of History, Panjab University, Prof Sukhbir Kaur, Department of Zoology, Panjab University; and Davesh Moudgil, fellow and former Mayor, Chandigarh, have been included in the committee.
