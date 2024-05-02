College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Two persons, including a student of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, lost their lives and four students sustained injuries when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding SUV on the Sector 5/8 road today. The students were to appear for their exams.

The damaged SUV after the accident on the Sector 5-8 road on Wednesday. Tribune photo

Sources said one of the deceased, Anjali, a BA (final year) student and native of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh (HP), along with five college students, was on their way to the college from Nayagaon to appear for their exams.

The police were informed about the accident and all injured were rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where Anjali and the auto driver, identified as Rajiv, a native of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh (UP), were declared dead on arrival.

College Principal Jatinder Kaur, along with other teachers and staff, visited the hospital.

Speaking to media, Jatinder Kaur said among the injured, one was a BA (final year) student and three are pursuing BSc (final year). They all are residents of Leh. “Two of the injured students, who have suffered multiple fractures, have been referred to the PGI,” she added.

Anjali was residing in a PG accommodation at Nayagaon. “Today was the first exam of all students,” she added

The SUV driver is an Army man. He is posted at Chandimandir, said a police official.

The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 police station and started investigation. The SUV driver has been arrested and both vehicles have been impounded. The families of the deceased as well the injured were informed about the accident by the police.

