College students visit Integrated Command and Control Centre in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

Commemorating the glorious 75 years of Independence, Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) organised a visit to the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) located in Sector 17 here today.

A group of 28 students from Government College of Education, Sector 20, witnessed the ‘brain of city’ in action.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) experts of Chandigarh Smart City Limited gave a full demonstration on live functioning of ICCC-enabled citizen-centric services such as management of traffic, public bike sharing, intelligent traffic management system, solid waste management, e-governance, sewerage, electricity and smart lighting on the video wall at the centre.

In view of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, various visits have been planned to showcase the projects of the ICCC to different groups of people for mass awareness under the leadership of Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited-cum-MC Commissioner.

The group of college students also visited the state-of-the-art call centre and 24x7 helpdesk, which had also been established in the ICCC building for addressing citizen grievances at a faster pace.