Coloniser, wife booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Coloniser Davinder Singh Gill and his wife Kricpy Khera were booked in yet another case of fraud and cheating.

The complainant, Kulveer Singh of Ludhiana, alleged that the couple, along with others, had taken Rs 4,33,600 from him to provide study visa to his nephew’s wife (daughter-in-law), but neither they provided visa nor returned his money.

A case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Gill is accused of duping police officers and doctors in the alleged multi-crore Sky Height Housing Project scam in 2014, while his wife Kricpy Khera and staff members of her immigration firm in Phase X, Mohali, were booked under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act on June 3, 2016.