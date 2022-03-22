Come April 1, Chandigarh civic body top brass to be on field inspection

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 21

To fix civic issues, the top brass of the Municipal Corporation will be on field inspection from April 1.

The civic body has planned that its officers and councillors will inspect three sectors in a week (one sector on a given day) from April 1. They will march on foot to different areas in the sector to spruce it up.

Interested area residents will also accompany them to pinpoint problems. The MC will focus more on southern sectors, which have more problems. However, the drive will be held alternatively in northern and southern areas of the city.

“Sanitation, roads, street lights and parks will be inspected and we will immediately do the needful. If there is something that requires big funds, it can be taken up later as we have limited finances,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

The MC chief, along with senior officers and area councillors, will be on field inspection. The visit is expected in the morning so that by the evening, shortcomings can be identified and fixed. The corporation has been bombarded with complaints from residents about civic issues in their areas. The MC is now hoping to hit the ground running.

The MC had performed its worst ever in the Swachh Survekshan last year, slipping to the 66th rank. After the shock, it is now trying various measures to improve cleanliness and its ranking.

“Our aim is the number one rank. However, it will be a big achievement even if we reach the top 10 from the current 66th position in the survey,” said Mayor Sarabjit Kaur.