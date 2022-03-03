Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 2

Whether the three-fold hike in the water tariff that has been put on hold will be implemented or not after March 31 is still undecided, one thing is certain that city residents will have to shell out 3 per cent more for water from April 1.

Residents see the 3 per cent hike, coupled with the existing 30 per cent sewerage cess, in the total water bill as a big blow on them.

The UT Administration notification says that all charges shall be automatically hiked by 3 per cent on the “basis rate” on the first day of each financial year, starting April 2021.

“We understand that this annual increase will be there. However, the promise made by the previous MC House to bring down the 30 sewerage cess should be kept. This 3 per cent hike will otherwise make the bill heavier,” said RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association.

Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), said, “We are against the water tariff hike. The water rates should be on the Punjab pattern where there is a fixed nominal amount. We are paying taxes; the government can at least provide water at concessional rates. The sewerage cess should also be on a per seat basis and not too high.”

What the Mayor says

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur said, “We have sent a letter to the Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator for a meeting with all 35 councillors.”

“We will request him to implement the rates passed by the House at a meeting in March last year so that there is no three-fold increase, only a 50 per cent hike. We will also press for 10 per cent sewerage cess. If implemented, 3 per cent annual hike will not matter much.”

The background

The UT Administration had notified a three-fold hike in the water tariff following approval from the MC House in 2020.

After facing flak from the public, the civic body had passed another revised agenda on reducing the water rates in March and had sent it to the UT Administration for approval. The Administration, however, later put the hike on hold till March 31 citing Covid.

Water supply to be hit today in some sectors

Chandigarh: There will be no evening water supply in Sector 14 to 22, 25 and the PGI on Thursday. According to the MC, due to replacement of a flow sensor at the waterworks in Sector 12, there will be no water supply in the evening in Sector 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21-A, 22-A & B, 25 and the PGI. People have been requested to store adequate water in the morning as per their requirement. TNS