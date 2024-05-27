Come June 4, those seeking report card will get befitting reply: Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

In a sharp retort aimed at Congress candidate Manish Tewari, the BJP candidate for the LS seat in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon, said, “It’s regrettable and surprising that Tewari, who has been hopping from one constituency to another, leaving behind a trail of neglect, is now demanding a report card from me.” He made these remarks while addressing a gathering during his padyatra today.

Attributing Tewari’s statements to frustration and fear of losing the election, Tandon said, “As he is tired of giving hollow speeches in his rallies, he has resorted to irrational statements in order to brush his past follies under the carpet.”

He asserted that, “I want to remind Tewari that the people of Chandigarh know me and my work and have decided to endorse it on June 1 by voting for me.” He emphasised that, “They are well aware of what I have done during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite not holding any office, I have selflessly served my society, following my father’s principles. Through thick and thin, I have always stood by my city’s residents.”

“Those seeking my report card, will get their befitting response on June 4 when the discerning and educated electorate of the City Beautiful will vote for PM Modi’s development model and my proven track record,” he asserted.

Criticising Tewari for leaving people in the lurch in his last two constituencies, Tandon stated that, “Tewari, with his vision clouded by arrogance, should first present his report card of the last 10 years to the city residents.”

He added that, “He conveniently avoids answering what contributions he made during Covid-19. He evades accountability for abandoning one constituency after another and sidesteps questions about his intentions after this election.”

Meanwhile, intensifying his election campaign, Tandon spearheaded foot marches in Sector 37, 38, 30, 40, Gwala Colony, Kumhar Colony and Khuda Ali Sher.

Emphasising the importance of the ‘double engine’ government, Tandon exhorted the people of Chandigarh to vote wisely. He said as there was a BJP government coming again at the Centre, electing a BJP candidate would promise acceleration for the city’s growth through the synergy of a double-engine government.

