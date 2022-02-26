Coming from behind, Kochhar wins Gujarat Open Golf title

Chandigarh, February 25
Karandeep Kochhar lifted the title on a dramatic final day at the Gujarat Open Golf Championship at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad.
Chandigarh-based Karandeep (64-75-69-70), who was overnight tied fourth and two off the lead, came from behind with a steady two-under 70 on Day 4 to sign off with a 10-under 278 total and wrap up his fourth title at the Rs40 lakh event.
Arjun Prasad (73-65-70-71), who was also overnight tied fourth, came within a striking range of his maiden title before narrowly missing out. The Delhi golfer totalled nine-under 279 following a final round of 71 to secure his second runner-up finish on the PGTI.
Ranjit Singh of Chandigarh, the joint overnight leader, submitted a card of 74 to claim the third place at an 8-under 280.
Bengaluru’s M Dharma and Kapil Kumar of Delhi, the other two joint leaders after round three, shot scores of 75 to end the week in tied fourth place at 7-under 281.
Kochhar (22), who secured second place on the PGTI Order of Merit last year, courtesy his two wins, made a slow start with two birdies and two bogeys on the front-nine as his approach shot on the eighth was the highlight having landed within six feet to set up a birdie.
The six-foot-tall Karandeep kept himself in contention with birdies from tough spots on the 12th and 14th, both par-5s. The 15th was probably the turning point for Kochhar as he again got out of trouble with a chip-in for birdie even as his nearest rival and playing partner Arjun Prasad, fresh from a run of four birdies between the 10th and 14th, missed a 12-footer for birdie.
Arjun (23) missed a short three-foot putt for par on the 18th that could’ve taken the match into a playoff. Kochhar also dropped a bogey on the closing hole but held on to his one-shot advantage to emerge winner.
Kochhar said, “After a slow start to the day I knew I was still in it as there were a couple of par-5s on the back-nine to capitalise on. I managed to score on those par-5s and added another birdie with a chip-in on the 15th that further lifted my confidence. On the last hole, I was mentally prepared for a playoff after dropping a bogey but got a little lucky when Arjun, too, missed his par putt.
Ranjit Singh, searching for his maiden title, was leading by two shots till the 12th hole. However, he dropped a quadruple-bogey (8) on the par-4 13th to slip out of contention.
Gurugram-based Kartik Sharma produced the day’s best score of 68 to finish tied 10th at two-under 286.
