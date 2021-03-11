Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

The upcoming Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre will soon receive its second vintage aircraft. An official said a MiG-27 vintage aircraft would reach the city within a week. Commissioned in 1985, the MiG-27 was an integral part of the IAF’s combat strength. During the Kargil war, the aircraft earned the nickname “bahadur”.

The centre, being set up at the Government Press building, Sector 18, received the first 1971-fame Gnat vintage aircraft, which shot many Pakistani Sabre aircraft, in February this year. The official said the IAF had set a target to get the centre ready for inauguration before August 15.

The UT Administration and the IAF had in August last year signed an Agreement in Principle (AIP) for setting up of the Air Force Heritage Centre at the Government Press building in Sector 18 in the presence of former UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore and Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, Vice-Chief of Air Staff. It will be the first such Air Force Heritage Centre in the country.

The official said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was likely to be signed between the UT Administration and the IAF next week after getting clearances from the ministries of Defence, Finance and Home Affairs.

The centre will be an iconic place, which will attract tourists from within the country and abroad, and will also be one of the most educative and informative centres for people. The IAF will showcase its vintage aircraft, armaments, memorabilia and other artefacts, including audio-video displays. The centre will also include a simulator wherein the public can experience the flying of an IAF aircraft. This will also act as a platform for motivating and facilitating the youth to join the force, as this will resultantly provide not only employment opportunities but also strengthen the force and further reinforce national integration. A souvenir shop would also be set up in the centre, said the official.

#indian air force